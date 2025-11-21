E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Video-link facility made available in district and ex-cadre courts

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 21, 2025
LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has introduced video-link facility in district and ex-cadre courts of Punjab.

The litigant parties or lawyers with pending cases may apply for the video-link facility using a designated form, said a statement issued by the LHC on Thursday.

It said that any lawyer or individual could avail the facility to present arguments before the court through the video-link. However, the video-link facility was primarily intended for individuals who were not physically present within the jurisdiction of the district court or who — despite being within the district — sought exemption from physical appearance due to unavoidable reasons such as illness, disability, geographical distance, travel restrictions, or security concerns, it added.

The application form for the video-link facility had been made available on the district judiciary website and could be accessed at https://dsj.punjab.gov.pk.

According to the LHC instructions, the form must be completely filled out and submitted to the relevant forum within seven days, on Fridays or Saturdays.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

