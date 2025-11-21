E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Two men on way to court killed by rivals

Our Correspondent Published November 21, 2025
TOBA TEK SINGH: Two men, who were coming for a court appearance, were shot dead by their opponents in Gojra on Thursday.

Saddar police said Tauseef Ahmad Cheema and Ali Hassan Cheema, both relatives from Chak 303 JB Kathoor, were riding a motorcycle toward the Gojra tehsil courts.

As they reached Jhang Road near the cattle market, their opponents, identified as Rafi and others from the same village, arrived on motorcycles and opened indiscriminate fire.

Tauseef (50) died on the spot. Ali Hassan (30) and a passerby, Gulzar Ahmed, a resident of Chak 300 JB, were seriously wounded. The injured were immediately shifted to THQ Hospital, where Ali Hassan succumbed to his wounds. After receiving first aid, Gulzar Ahmed was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to his critical condition. The attackers fled the scene.

Police said the motive appears to be revenge. A few months ago, Tauseef’s nephew, Abdul Rehman, had killed Rafi’s son, Saad. Abdul Rehman, the murder suspect, was scheduled to be produced before the court by police on Thursday, and the two deceased men were reportedly going to meet him there when Rafi and his accomplices attacked them to avenge his son’s murder.

At Chak 161-RB of Chak Jhumra tehsil, grocery shop owner Nasir Saleem was shot dead by unidentified persons on Thursday. Police are investigating the case, suggesting the murder may be linked to a monetary dispute the deceased had with some individuals.

HONOUR KILLING: A man murdered his daughter at Chak 418 JB, Gojra, for honour on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, ‘U’ (23), had eloped with her friend ‘B’ , a few days back and Gojra Saddar police registered her kidnapping case. Police had recovered her, and a court had returned her to her parents. Upon her arrival at home, her father, Majid Iqbal, allegedly opened fire on her, killing her instantly. The suspect fled and police are conducting raids to arrest him.

LIFE TERM: Gojra Additional District and Sessions Judge Abbas Rasool Warraich sentenced a rape suspect to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs50,000 on Thursday.

The convict, Ainul Haq, was also ordered to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to the victim, the minor daughter of his neighbour in Nawan Lahore area, Chak 343-JB.

The incident occurred a year ago.

GAS BLAST: A man was severely burned in a fire caused by a gas leak at a fast food outlet on Yousaf Shah Road on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 firefighters controlled the fire and shifted the injured man identified as 25-year-old Muhammad Ali to DHQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

