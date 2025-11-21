Man gets 14-year RI for bid to rape boy

BAHAWALPUR: Lodhran Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Ayyaz handed down 14-year jail term with a fine to a man, who attempted to rape a boy in Basti Gailiwal in the city police station limits.

According to the prosecution, on May 5, 2024, 11-year-old, ‘A’, was going to a shop to send a sum of Rs15,000 through electronic transaction platform, when Kausar Abbas forcibly took him to the rooftop of a nearby mosque. The convict snatched the amount, attempted to rape the boy and subjected him to torture when he cried.

Meanwhile, on hearing the boy’s screams, the mosque prayer-leader and other locals rushed to the rooftop. On seeing them, the convict, along with his unidentified accomplices, managed to flee on a motorcycle.

On the complaint lodged by the boy’s uncle, Sarfraz Ali, Lodhran city police registered a case under sections 3676, 377-B and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against Abbas and submitted the challan in the court.

The court awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment (RI), along with a Rs1.2 million fine to the convicts. In case of defaulting on fine payment, the convict will have to undergo a further six-month imprisonment, the court ordered.

An elderly man died of fire in his bed and suffocation in the bathroom of his house at village 110/ EB in the limits of police station Sheikh Fazail in tehsil Burewala of Vehari district during night time on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, Khalid Hussain was alone in his room and was smoking before going to bed. As he was asleep, his bed caught fire because of a cigarette butt that had been left smouldering.

When he abruptly woke up, he rushed to the bathroom attached to the room to escape the fire, but was suffocated because of the smoke and died.

His family came to know about his death on Thursday morning and shifted his body to Burewala THQ Hospital.

WOMAN TORTURED: Gaggo police registered a case against a landlord and three others for allegedly torturing a tenant woman, Samina Kausar and her nephew at Chak No 249/EB on Thursday.

According to the police, Ms Samina complained that Abdul Ghani, the owner of her rented house, along with three other men, illegally entered the premises and tortured her and her nephew.

The victims have been sent for medical examination, while the suspects are yet to be arrested.

INAUGURATION: Multan Commissioner Amir Karim Khan inaugurated the work to upgrade Lodhran-Multan bypass, with addition of camel statues and a greenbelt at a cost of Rs5 million.

Later, the commissioner also opened a lounge for senior citizens at Lodhran DHQ Hospital and a street library featuring Islamic, literary and poetry books for the public in Lodhran.

PERA DRIVE: The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) force launched a massive anti-encroachment campaign for the second time in Bahawalpur city bazaars in the limits of old walled city and around the historic Nawab Sadiq Jamia Mosque.

During the drive, the heavy machinery demolished illegal and extended portions of hundreds of shops and shopping centres, clearing the bazaars of all sorts of illegal structures.

On Wednesday, encroachments were removed in Mailiwali Gali on Baghdad Road.

Meanwhile, in Jalalpur Pirwala, the Pera force used heavy machinery to demolish a number of illegal shops and houses built on a three-kanal piece of the state land worth Rs60 million at Gaba Chowk.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025