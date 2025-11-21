In-laws booked three years after woman’s murder

SAHIWAL: Police registered a murder case against the in-laws of a differently-abled woman nearly three years after her death.

As per details, the Dera Rahim Police registered a case following the complaint by the victim’s father, the exhumation report of the victim and the village midwife’s confession, who had treated her for a miscarriage in village 176/9-L.

According to the deceased’s father, his daughter became pregnant during her husband’s absence, who worked abroad. He alleged that her brother-in-law had forcefully developed a relationship with her and to conceal his crime, he hired a midwife for abortion.

He alleged that during treatment, his daughter died because of the negligence of the midwife.

The police report said victim ‘S’ was married to ‘I’ of the same area in 2018 and after the marriage, she moved into her in-laws’ home, residing with her father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law. One year later, her husband shifted to the Gulf for employment and during his absence, police claimed that her brother-in-law developed a relationship with her. It claimed that as a result, she got pregnant in 2022.

It further alleged that her brother-in-law took her to a midwife for an abortion. However, she died during the procedure in October of 2022. Her dead body was transported from her in-laws to her native village.

Her in-laws claimed that she had died of illness. However, during the ritual washing (ghusl), the victim’s mother noticed suspicious marks on her body, raising doubts.

Despite pressure from the in-laws, the family proceeded with the burial in their native village. However, her father remained unconvinced and rumours started circulating in nearby villages about the illicit relationship and her death in a botched abortion procedure.

On Oct 27, her brother-in-law reportedly went missing from the village along with her father-in-law.

Her father pursued the case, and after a prolonged struggle against the police and influential figures, he succeeded in obtaining a permission for exhumation in 2023.

Six months later, the medical report confirmed the presence of excessive amounts of dicloran and other painkillers in her body. The doctor was reportedly surprised at how much antibiotic was given to her that it remained in her body even after her body had significantly decomposed.

The police examination concluded that the miscarriage was handled unprofessionally, and the midwife had administered high doses of diclorone to manage the pain. The medical report stated that the overdose of antibiotics and painkillers contributed to her death.

Based on the finding of the medical report, police registered a murder case on Nov 19. However, no arrests had been made so far in the case.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025