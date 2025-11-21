E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Urban forest project along GT Road

A Correspondent Published November 21, 2025
GUJRAT: On the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the district administration has launched a Miyawaki Urban Forest scheme along the Old GT Road greenbelt.

Some 700 saplings — of 15 different species including amaltas, pomegranate, loquat, kachnar and guava — were planted using the Miyawaki cluster technique.

Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Nurulain Qureshi said that the plantation drive aims at making green the entire stretch of 14km from Sain Raja Phatak to Kathala railway crossing. She said that for maintenance and regular monitoring, officials from the Forest Department, District Council and the Municipal Corporation have been assigned duties to ensure proper upkeep of the plants.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

