GtCCI push for industry, academia linkages

GUJRAT: The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI) eyes industry-academia linkages for a solution to challenges being faced by the local industry.

For the purpose, the GtCCI organised an event to enhance partnership with the Pakistan Science Foundation and the University of Gujrat.

The PSF delegation was led by Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Akmal, alongside Director R&D Dr Mirza Habib Wali and other officials.

GtCCI President Ahmad Hassan Mattu, senior members of the chamber and representatives from the local industry also took part in the discussion, reaffirming the importance of academia–industry collaboration for sustainable economic growth.

UoG VC Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq said universities can advance scientific research and solving real-world challenges. “The University of Gujrat, by harnessing the outcomes of its core academic and research activities, can offer viable solutions to the problems faced by local industry.”

He welcomed the initiatives undertaken by the GtCCI, affirming that the university will support all steps towards industrial progress. He noted that the chamber can benefit from the innovative research of students and faculty, and that such collaboration could lead to practical solutions for regional economic development.

In line with his proposal, a dedicated office has been allocated for the President of GtCCI within the university’s Business Incubation Centre.

This space will facilitate direct engagement with students and faculty, encouraging entrepreneurial thinking and offering mentorship.

PSF Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Akmal said “the foundation is rendering outstanding services for the promotion of science and technology. By aligning its strategy with modern-era demand, PSF is committed to advancing scientific and technological development.

He said establishing science clubs in every district will foster innovation and invention among students. Across the country, PSF is successfully supporting a wide range of science projects.”

He stressed that strengthening the fields of climate change and energy is essential, as energy remains the backbone of industrial growth. The PSF also intends to appoint industrybased cosupervisors alongside university supervisors for MSc and PhD research, ensuring that research outcomes are tailored to industrial needs.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025