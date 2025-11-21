Industrialist killed by nephew

GUJRAT: An industrialist was shot dead by his 18-year-old nephew in the factory along Arif Shaheed road in Wazirabad city on Wednesday night.

The dispute of ownership of the factory is said to be the motive behind the murder.

Reports said Rahit Nazar, a former vice chairman of Pakistan Cutlery Manufacturers Association, was sitting at his factory office when his nephew Tayyab Mughal entered and opened fire. Rahit died on the spot and the assailant fled.

Police and Punjab Forensic Science Agency teams reached the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene.

The body was shifted to Wazirabad district headquarter hospital where doctors conducted the autopsy and handed over the body to the heirs.

Wazirabad city police have registered a case against the suspect under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code on the report of Rabiya Rahat, the wife of the slain industrialist.

Official sources claimed the suspect had also taken away the recording device of closed circuit cameras; however, the police later chased and detained the suspect.

Police did not confirm the arrest of the suspect.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025