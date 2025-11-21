E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Industrialist killed by nephew

Our Correspondent Published November 21, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GUJRAT: An industrialist was shot dead by his 18-year-old nephew in the factory along Arif Shaheed road in Wazirabad city on Wednesday night.

The dispute of ownership of the factory is said to be the motive behind the murder.

Reports said Rahit Nazar, a former vice chairman of Pakistan Cutlery Manufacturers Association, was sitting at his factory office when his nephew Tayyab Mughal entered and opened fire. Rahit died on the spot and the assailant fled.

Police and Punjab Forensic Science Agency teams reached the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene.

The body was shifted to Wazirabad district headquarter hospital where doctors conducted the autopsy and handed over the body to the heirs.

Wazirabad city police have registered a case against the suspect under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code on the report of Rabiya Rahat, the wife of the slain industrialist.

Official sources claimed the suspect had also taken away the recording device of closed circuit cameras; however, the police later chased and detained the suspect.

Police did not confirm the arrest of the suspect.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe