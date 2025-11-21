Space science vital to industrial innovation: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has lauded the advanced space programme of the country, and said that space science was vital for national progress, industrial innovation, and future economic competitiveness.

He was addressing the International Conference on Applications of Space Science and Technology (ICAST 2025) at the Institute of Space Technology (IST).

The three-day global conference, jointly organised by the Institute of Space Technology & Suparco, brought together the world’s leading experts, researchers, and industry professionals from 25 countries

The minister said that ICAST 2025 reflects Pakistan’s aspiration to become a knowledge-driven and technologically strong nation and emphasised the importance of global partnerships in space technologies & we will go far together with the international community.

ICAST 2025 showcased Pakistan’s technological potential through 10 specialised thematic domains, 60 research presentation sessions, and more than 200 research papers from 16 countries, 13 industry-driven space application workshops. The thematic plenary sessions were attended by global experts from 21 countries.

The discussions centred on satellite engineering, artificial intelligence, remote sensing, industrial applications of space technology, climate solutions, and emerging global challenges.

IST also presented its locally developed space technologies and research innovations, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to advancing scientific knowledge for societal benefit.

The active participation of delegates from 25 countries opened new avenues for Joint space technology research, industry partnership, knowledge and technology exchange, collaborative academic programs, and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s space sector.

This year’s conference attracted more than 75 international space scientists, over 2,000 participants and representatives from major global institutions, underscoring Pakistan’s growing recognition in the international space community.

Eminent industry leader and Chairman of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Zubair Motiwala appreciated IST’s space-based technologies and their potential to benefit Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

ICAST 2025 has positioned Pakistan as a rising hub of global space research and innovation. The conference not only strengthened Pakistan’s international partnerships but also showcased the nation’s scientific capabilities, paving the way for future breakthroughs in space science and technology.

The conference concluded with a commitment to strengthen international scientific cooperation and support innovative solutions for global and local challenges.

