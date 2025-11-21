E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Suspect killed during encounter with police

Munawer Azeem Published November 21, 2025
ISLAMABAD: A suspect was killed and another injured during an encounter with police on Thursday, police said.

A seven-member police team headed by Tarnol police SHO was patrolling the area near Dhok Ramzanian when it spotted six persons riding on three motorcycles, coming from Tarnol Railway crossing at high-speedat around 4:30am.

On suspicion the police signaled them to stop. However, the two riders of a motorcycle fell on road after their two-wheeler slipped. The two other riders of different motorcycle stopped behind them at some distance.

One of the suspects was armed with a Kalashnikov and the other with pistols and all started firing at the police team. The police officials took shelter behind the wall and vehicles, and as a result the bullets fired by the suspects hit the vehicle.

Later, the police launched a search after the firing was stopped and found two suspects lying in a pool of blood in the nearby fields.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

