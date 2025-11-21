Woman held in husband’s murder case

RAWALPINDI: The mystery surrounding the murder of a father of four, committed a month ago, has reportedly been solved.

Police said the deceased’s wife and her ‘paramour’ turned out to be the killers and both have been arrested in connection with the case.

The deceased, 56, who served as a senior supervisor in a government department, was married in 2002 and had four children, three daughters, the eldest 22 years old and the youngest seven.

Police said the accused had intercepted the deceased’s car as he left his house and shot him dead. The wife’s paramour carried out the murder along with an employee working at his shop, they revealed.

Initially, a woman was suspected in the murder case, but no link could be established. However, when police expanded the scope of the investigation, the deceased Waqar Ahmed’s “wife and her paramour were found to be the killers”. Rafaqat Ali Khan, brother of the deceased and a resident of Sector G-7/2, lodged an FIR with Banni police on October 9, 2025.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025