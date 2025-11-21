E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Woman held in husband’s murder case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 21, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: The mystery surrounding the murder of a father of four, committed a month ago, has reportedly been solved.

Police said the deceased’s wife and her ‘paramour’ turned out to be the killers and both have been arrested in connection with the case.

The deceased, 56, who served as a senior supervisor in a government department, was married in 2002 and had four children, three daughters, the eldest 22 years old and the youngest seven.

Police said the accused had intercepted the deceased’s car as he left his house and shot him dead. The wife’s paramour carried out the murder along with an employee working at his shop, they revealed.

Initially, a woman was suspected in the murder case, but no link could be established. However, when police expanded the scope of the investigation, the deceased Waqar Ahmed’s “wife and her paramour were found to be the killers”. Rafaqat Ali Khan, brother of the deceased and a resident of Sector G-7/2, lodged an FIR with Banni police on October 9, 2025.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe