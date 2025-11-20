From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Do not look to UN’

KOTLI: “Depend solely on your own efforts and do not look to the UN or any other international power for the liberation of your motherland,” Chaudhri Ghulam Abbas, Supreme Head of Azad Kashmir Government, advised the people while addressing a huge public meeting… .

He said: “Your heroism and your fortitude have been unreservedly applauded by the whole world. I remember the words of an army authority that never after the Islamic crusades had any army fought in such complete disregard of material resources and against such overwhelming odds as the mujahids in the liberation war of Kashmir.”

… Stating that the people of Kashmir not only owed it to themselves to liberate their co­­untry but the security and stability of Pa­­kistan also imposed this duty upon them, he continued. He said: “Looking back at the small beginning of our struggle in 1931, when we used to court arrest against the Dogra high handedness your present achievement appe­a­­rs tremendous when you have already liberat­­ed a great part of our country. But duty dem­a­nds that by the liberation of your entire cou­­ntry you must make your present look small before your future. God help you.” — News agencies

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025