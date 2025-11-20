E-Paper | March 01, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Do not look to UN’

From the Newspaper Published November 20, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KOTLI: “Depend solely on your own efforts and do not look to the UN or any other international power for the liberation of your motherland,” Chaudhri Ghulam Abbas, Supreme Head of Azad Kashmir Government, advised the people while addressing a huge public meeting… .

He said: “Your heroism and your fortitude have been unreservedly applauded by the whole world. I remember the words of an army authority that never after the Islamic crusades had any army fought in such complete disregard of material resources and against such overwhelming odds as the mujahids in the liberation war of Kashmir.”

… Stating that the people of Kashmir not only owed it to themselves to liberate their co­­untry but the security and stability of Pa­­kistan also imposed this duty upon them, he continued. He said: “Looking back at the small beginning of our struggle in 1931, when we used to court arrest against the Dogra high handedness your present achievement appe­a­­rs tremendous when you have already liberat­­ed a great part of our country. But duty dem­a­nds that by the liberation of your entire cou­­ntry you must make your present look small before your future. God help you.” — News agencies

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe