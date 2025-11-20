From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Detente for all

UNITED NATIONS: The General Assembly today [Nov 19] called for extension of the process of detente for all regions of the world with equal participation of all States in bringing about just and lasting solutions to international problems. It did so by adopting a First Committee proposal on implementing the UN declaration on the strengthening of international security by a recorded vote of 109 in favour (including Pakistan) to none against with 19 abstentions including the [US], Israel and most Western nations. The resolution reaffirmed the legitimacy of the struggle of peoples under alien domination calling for the total elimination of colonialism, racism and apartheid. … The Assembly [also] recommended disarmament measures. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Dacca,] Bangladesh and Pakistan will set up their respective diplomatic missions in the second half of next month, the mass circulation “Ittefaq” reported… . The daily … also said Saudi Arabia may send an Ambassador to Dacca during the same period. The paper quoted informed sources as saying that there may be some delay for China to send an Ambassador… .

