E-Paper | March 01, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Detente for all

From the Newspaper Published November 20, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

UNITED NATIONS: The General Assembly today [Nov 19] called for extension of the process of detente for all regions of the world with equal participation of all States in bringing about just and lasting solutions to international problems. It did so by adopting a First Committee proposal on implementing the UN declaration on the strengthening of international security by a recorded vote of 109 in favour (including Pakistan) to none against with 19 abstentions including the [US], Israel and most Western nations. The resolution reaffirmed the legitimacy of the struggle of peoples under alien domination calling for the total elimination of colonialism, racism and apartheid. … The Assembly [also] recommended disarmament measures. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Dacca,] Bangladesh and Pakistan will set up their respective diplomatic missions in the second half of next month, the mass circulation “Ittefaq” reported… . The daily … also said Saudi Arabia may send an Ambassador to Dacca during the same period. The paper quoted informed sources as saying that there may be some delay for China to send an Ambassador… .

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe