Movies, truth and political ambition

IN the 1980s, Indian cinema held a unique charm that transcended boundaries and classes. Films of that era were creative and full of imagination, mirroring reality, with story and screenplay writers, lyricists and directors serving as the true masterminds behind the industry’s success. It was a time when storytelling mattered, creativity was genuine, and cinema served as a bridge of culture and sentiment. But as time passed, the heart of Indian cinema began to fade. The stories lost their soul, the direction became superficial, and movies that once mirrored society’s aspirations turned into tools of manipulation and propaganda.

Today, the decline of Indian films is not just a matter of art losing its essence — it is a reflection of how politics has swallowed creativity. The scriptwriter, director and producer of India’s latest ‘blockbusters’ is none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His films are no longer about love, sacrifice or humanity; they are crafted to exploit emotions, ignite hatred, and convert tragedy into political mileage. These films usually premiere right before elections, ensuring that fear replaces reason and manipulation overshadows morality. The irony is that most of Modi’s election-season films have flopped miserably, but the cost of their failure is measured not in box-office returns, but in human lives. And whenever his cinematic politics falls flat, Pakistan becomes the convenient villain in the script.

India’s opposition parties, once the conscience of the nation, have turned into passive spectators. The media, which once celebrated the truth, now serves as an amplifier for political fiction. A few days ago, another such film was released — titled ‘The Red Fort Blast’. The tragedy that unfolded near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station left eight innocent people dead and dozens injured. The sorrow of those who lost their loved ones is immeasurable, yet their grief was turned into a political screenplay. As facts slowly began to surface, glaring contradictions appeared between what eyewitnesses described and what the government claimed.

Overnight, the story jumped from one end to another as if the script demanded an emotional trigger. No clear proof, no verified trail, only sensational claims. The orchestrated confusion created by shifting names and locations appeared deliberate, serving a single political objective — to stir fear and win votes.

History bears witness that whenever facts contradict the ruling party’s narrative, the script is swiftly rewritten. From staged encounters to communal flare-ups, the pattern remains consistent; invent an enemy, inflame emotions, and harvest votes. This manufactured fear serves multiple purposes — it stokes Islamophobia, maligns Kashmiris, distracts the public from real issues, and inevitably points a finger at Pakistan. It is a cycle where tragedy is commodified, truth is suppressed, and humanity is sacrificed at the altar of politics.

India once taught the world that films could heal, unite and inspire. Today, its ruling establishment uses them to divide, deceive and dominate. When art becomes a weapon and politics becomes theatre, the nation loses both its moral compass and its creative soul.

Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025