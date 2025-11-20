A negative approach

THE tragic Red Fort incident in India has been extensively analysed and categorised by critics as fitting snugly within the recurring pattern of Indian false flag operations, like the ones that took place in Pahalgam and Pulwama not too long ago. The post-incident narrative kept shifting, which raised many an eyebrow.

It has been consistently argued that when the verifiable facts of a significant incident in India do not conveniently align with the specific political narrative that the government seeks to establish, the official version is often dramatically changed, shifted or fundamentally rewritten. This has been a consistent pattern specifically designed to generate pervasive fear, spread communal hatred, promote divisions, and divert the public’s attention from things that are far more important.

The recent blast, in the view of many observers, has unequivocally and demonstrably exposed that the negative approach employed by the Indian establishment remains fundamentally unchanged and fully operational. The consistent absence of transparent, impartial investigation, and the skilful exploitation of powerful nationalist emotions have raised profoundly serious questions about the true underlying motivations behind such catastrophic incidents and the long-term, detrimental consequences they invariably hold for regional peace, institutional accountability, and the pursuit of verifiable truth within the broader regional landscape in South Asia.

The overwhelming and pressing demand now articulated by saner elements is for a rigorous, fair and fully transparent investigation into the tragedy, one that is firmly grounded in verifiable facts and hard evidence rather than being propelled solely by mere speculation, unverified claims, or cynical political motives. Without achieving this necessary level of clarity and truth, such devastating tragedies ultimately risk being remembered not for the attainment of justice for the victims, but for the perceived manipulation of both public grief and widespread fear.

Abdul Basit Alvi

Muzaffarabad

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025