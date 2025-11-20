South Asian realities

THE recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhutan came at a delicate moment for South Asia, which is a region navigating economic pressures, domestic political transitions, and the strategic uncertainty brought by wildly shifting major-power relations. The trip carried broader implications for how New Delhi seeks to engage the region and what kind of stability it hopes to cultivate. In many respects, the visit signalled continuity rather than change on the part of the Indian government.

India and Bhutan have nurtured one of South Asia’s most resilient and least contentious bilateral relationships. The partnership is defined by shared cultural ties, geographic interdependence, and decades of development cooperation. Modi’s visit, therefore, was, in fact, a reaffirmation of strategy rather than a recalibration.

South Asia today is more fluid and fragmented than in previous decades. Sri Lanka is recovering from economic crisis. Nepal is experiencing a political turnover. The Maldives is adjusting to new strategic realities. Bangladesh is facing domestic and external pressures. As for Pakistan, it remains economically and politically fragile. In such a landscape, Modi’s visit to Bhutan sent a critical message that emphasised stability and predictability.

The larger Himalayan region remains sensitive for India, Bhutan and China alike. Bhutan’s ongoing boundary discussions with China have been closely observed across the region, not only for their implications on vital territorial questions, but also for what they signify about evolving trends in regional diplomacy. Bhutan aims at having a peaceful resolution of its boundary issues, and seeks to handle both India and China with due sensitivity and independence. The Indian prime minister’s visit, in this sense, affirmed India’s willingness to maintain open communication and mutual respect regarding Bhutan’s sovereign choices. The visit implicitly accepted that South Asia today is not a region of exclusive alignments, but of a variety of bilateral partnerships that also happen to be sometime overlapping.

Ibrahim Khalil Ahasan

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025