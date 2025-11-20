HEALTHY FOOD: The absence of healthy food in our urban centres has become a matter of serious concern. Be it schools, offices, or public spaces, fast food and processed food rule the roost, leaving very few healthy options for individuals who are keen to eat healthy stuff. Fresh fruits, vegetables and healthy meals are difficult to access, or are beyond the reach of a common consumer. This leads to terrifying health problems, like obesity, diabetes and heart diseases. The authorities concerned must promote healthy food options and regulate their availability. Public campaigns, subsidised healthy meals at workplaces and schools, and stringent checks on the sale of junk food can help solve this problem.

Fiza Hanif

Karachi

E-PARKING IN KARACHI: The government in Sindh has recently introduced an e-challan system in Karachi, which, according to reports, has improved traffic management and discipline on the roads. The government should also consider converting manual parking systems into e-parking. Karachi has become an overcrowded city with a severe shortage of parking plazas. The so-called parking mafia often controls parking areas and charge illegal fee. Frequent disputes occur between the parking mafia and vehicle-owners. The government should actively consider introducing an e-parking system alongside the e-challan initiative to eliminate parking-related corruption.

Musadiq Manzoor

Karachi

WATER SHORTAGE: For the last several weeks, the people of Rawalpindi are facing difficulty in getting clean water even for daily basic needs. Taps remain dry for long hours, and people are forced to purchase water from private tankers at high prices. The situation is causing stress to households without any discrimination. The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and related departments need to improve water supply, repair damaged pipelines, and ensure fair distribution. Water is a basic necessity and the government must take the issue seriously.

Faiza Qaiser

Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025