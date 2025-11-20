Notices to CS, others on plea against WCLA head’s posting

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the Punjab chief secretary and others on a petition challenging the appointment of the director general of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Azeem Yaqoob, a resident of the walled city.

Advocate Shakoh Zulqernain argued on behalf of the petitioner that the respondent DG, Najamus Saqib, does not possess the qualifications and experience to hold the post.

He pointed out that section 6 of the Walled City of Lahore Act, 2012, requires a BS-20 government officer with at least 15 years’ management or academic experience specifically in heritage, culture, or urban planning for the post of DG.

The counsel asserted that the advertisement was unlawfully altered to include unrelated degrees such as architecture and social sciences to accommodate the respondent, who is only a BS-19 officer appointed on contract and lacking the required statutory credentials.

He contended that the respondent’s selection was illegal, ultra vires to the relevant law and violative of the rights of eligible candidates.

He asked the court to declare the impugned appointment void and set aside the notification of the respondent.

The chief justice directed a law officer to seek instructions from the respondents and submit their replies by the next hearing.

