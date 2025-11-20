24 kids taken into custody in anti-beggary drive

— Dawn

GUJRAT: A joint official team being led by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau CPWB) on Wednesday took at least 24 children into custody during an operation against the beggary in various parts of the city.

At least 17 women and some men were also detained by the official team for using the children to beggary.

The drive was launched on the directions of Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Nurulain Qureshi as CPWB officials, Rescue 1122, police, social welfare and labour department were among the team.

The children were shifted to the Gujranwala child protection centre whereas the official team also distributed the material for awareness against the menace of beggary.

The DC said the drive against beggary would continue across the district.

Relief cheques: MNA and Coordinator to Chief Minister Saira Afzal Tarar distributed relief cheques for Rs10 million on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among the heirs of those who died in the recent floods in Hafizabad.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razaq, MPA Aoun Jahangir Bhatti, Mian Haider Ali Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

The cheques for Rs2m were distributed among the heirs of five people who lost their lives during floods.

On this occasion, Ms Tarar said that nothing could replace human life, but the federal and provincial governments were continuing to provide all possible rehabilitation and assistance to those affected by rains and floods.

She said the government was providing assistance to the flood victims to repair the damage to their crops, houses and other properties. This assistance would continue until all the victims were rehabilitated, she added.

She said that the heirs of the people who died in rains and floods were earlier given relief money of Rs1m each by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and now Rs2m each had been provided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

