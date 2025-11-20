Govt asked to vet schools staff against sex offenders register

LAHORE: Prosecutor General (PG) of Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah has asked the provincial government to devise a mechanism to verify the credentials of all staff working in the educational institutions from the sex offenders register for the protection of students.

In a letter to the provincial secretary of the public prosecution department, the PG notes that the promulgation of the Anti-Rape (Sex Offenders Register) Rules 2023 under the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021 is a landmark and highly commendable step by the federal government.

He says the creation of a national database of convicted sex offenders, maintained by the Nadra, represents a powerful tool in the fight against sexual violence and for the protection of the most vulnerable in the society.

Mr Shah states that the full potential of the database for preventive measures remains largely untapped, particularly in environments where children and young adults are most susceptible.

He urges the prosecution secretary to refer the matter to the federal ministry of law and justice to develop and notify a formal mechanism allowing the hiring authorities of all public and private educational institutions to request a charter verification check specifically provided in the sex offenders register maintained by the Nadra, before completing the recruitment process.

The PG also calls for the verification of existing faculty members/teaching and non-teaching staff of all educational institutions.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025