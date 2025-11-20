E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Govt asked to vet schools staff against sex offenders register

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 20, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Prosecutor General (PG) of Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah has asked the provincial government to devise a mechanism to verify the credentials of all staff working in the educational institutions from the sex offenders register for the protection of students.

In a letter to the provincial secretary of the public prosecution department, the PG notes that the promulgation of the Anti-Rape (Sex Offenders Register) Rules 2023 under the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021 is a landmark and highly commendable step by the federal government.

He says the creation of a national database of convicted sex offenders, maintained by the Nadra, represents a powerful tool in the fight against sexual violence and for the protection of the most vulnerable in the society.

Mr Shah states that the full potential of the database for preventive measures remains largely untapped, particularly in environments where children and young adults are most susceptible.

He urges the prosecution secretary to refer the matter to the federal ministry of law and justice to develop and notify a formal mechanism allowing the hiring authorities of all public and private educational institutions to request a charter verification check specifically provided in the sex offenders register maintained by the Nadra, before completing the recruitment process.

The PG also calls for the verification of existing faculty members/teaching and non-teaching staff of all educational institutions.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe