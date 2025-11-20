Moot on Green Productivity

LAHORE: The LUMS Energy Institute (LEI), in collaboration with Pakistan’s National Productivity Organisation (NPO) and the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO), Japan, is hosting an International Conference on Green Productivity 2.0 (GP 2.0) on Nov 28 and 29.

The two-day international gathering will bring together more than 80 foreign delegates from APO member economies across Asia and the Pacific, alongside senior experts and participants from Pakistan’s public and private sectors.

Representatives from 21 countries, including Italy, Japan, Thailand, China and Pakistan, will share insights and experiences on sustainable development, circular economy innovations, and productivity-led green transformation.

Senior leadership from the Ministry of Industries and Production, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the Ministry of Petroleum, and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination will participate in the proceedings, reaffirming the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to the national Green Productivity 2.0 Vision.

