Bank official, five guards arrested for stealing cash

Our Correspondent Published November 20, 2025
SAHIWAL: The Ghala Mandi police registered a case against a senior bank official and five security guards of a private company for allegedly stealing Rs10 million from the cash vault of a private commercial bank located at Gulshan Ali Housing Scheme in Sahiwal city.

According to police sources, the accused include private bank’s operational manager Asghar Ali, head guard Jamsheed Iqbal and guards Qadir Bakhsh, Zafar Iqbal and Tahir Rizwan. One unidentified individual had also been nominated in the FIR on the complaint of security company’s field investigation officer Rana Akram.

The case came to light from a report filed by the bank’s branch manager Haris Rahim, who informed the authorities on Nov 9 about the disappearance of an ATM vault cash bag containing Rs10 million in Rs5,000 denomination notes. The bank suspected involvement of security company personnel in the theft.

In response, the head office of the security company conducted an internal inquiry. Following an investigation, the inquiry officer concluded that five security guards along with a senior bank official were complicit in the theft.

Based on these findings, police registered a case and launched an investigation to recover the stolen amount, and six suspects including the bank’s operational manager were arrested.

TERROR SUSPECT ARRESTED: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), on a tip-off, apprehended a suspected terrorist affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from the Arifwala-Sahiwal Road late on Tuesday night.

The suspect, identified as Muhammad Sajid (37), hails from 82/EB village in Arifwala tehsil.

According to sources, Sajid had allegedly been distributing TTP pamphlets and soliciting donations from local residents and shopkeepers.

CTD officials claimed to have recovered cash receipts bearing TTP insignia, along with stickers promoting jihad and inciting hatred. The CTD registered a case against Sajid under various sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

