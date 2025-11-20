Cop suspended for extorting money from complainant

SARGODHA: A police official has been suspended and booked for alleged abuse of power for taking money from a complainant in a case of a minor’s rape for vehicle expenses and DNA test.

According to details, a local of Chak 134-NB of Sillanwali in Sargodha, in his complaint, alleged that his relative ‘S’ had kidnapped his 11-year-old orphan niece from school on Nov 10 and took her to Chiniot. He allehged that there ‘S’ raped her and was caught by the locals who gathered after hearing the hue and cry of the child.

He said the suspect was overpowered and handed over to the police. The complainant, in a video statement, also alleged that investigating officer Sub-Inspector Riyasat Ali Bhatti of the Sillanwali police took Rs32,000 from him for ‘vehicle and meal’ and another Rs5,000 for conducting a DNA test of the victim from Lahore.

Furthermore, he alleged that Rs2,000 were taken by the police for his complaint and another Rs5,000 for registering an FIR of the rape case.The authorities took notice of the statement and suspended the official from service and subsequently the Sillanwali police registered a case for abuse of power against its own sub-inspector.

A departmental investigation had also been initiated against the police official.

ACCIDENT: A 13-year-old youth died, while his mother and 11-year-old brother were seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with a high-speed dumper in Sargodha.

According to details, a high-speed dumper hit the motorcycle near Bhagtanwala on the Sargodha-Faisalabad Road. As a result, 13-year-old Saim Ali died on the spot and his 35-year-old mother Mujahida Bibi and 11-year-old brother Hamza Ali were seriously injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the THQ Hospital and the police were investigating.

MASS TRANSIT: The Punjab government has given the initial approval to run a train similar to Lahore’s Orange Line in the inner city of Sargodha, said a press release on Wednesday.

It said that the project aimed to provide affordable and quality travel facilities to the citizens of Sargodha and an allocation of Rs210 million had been made for preparing a feasibility report of the project.

It said that this project would reduce traffic pressure in the city and daily wage workers, students and those going for leisure would get affordable travel facilities. The project would run under the supervision of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. The government had allocated funds for three transport projects to improve facilities across the division, it added.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025