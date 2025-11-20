Drug case accused dies in police custody

TOBA TEK SINGH: An under-arrest narcotic case accused died of alleged torture in the Lyallpur’s district investigation branch (DIB).

The deceased was identified as Pervez (50) who was arrested from the Warispura locality two days ago.

His relatives claimed that the police had demanded a bribe for his release.

They alleged that the amount was given to the police, however, they claimed that he was tortured and killed.

CPO’s spokesperson, in a press release, refuted the claims of torture. He claimed that the accused was arrested when an already arrested drug case accused, Shahbaz, claimed he was his accomplice.

He claimed that the deceased complained of chest pain and died while being shifted to a hospital.

He said that CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar had appointed SSP operations Nasir Mahmood Bajwa to investigate the incident.

