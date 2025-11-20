In-laws booked for torture, murder of woman

BAHAWALNAGAR: A man and three members of his family were booked for allegedly torturing and poisoning his wife to death in Maroot here on Wednesday.

The FIR registered with the Maroot police said that Arsalan of Chak 338/HR married Sadia of the same area about two years ago and the couple had a daughter.

It claimed that Arsalan and his family members often argued and beat Sadia for no reason and threatened to kill her.

It went on to say that on the afternoon of November 18, Sadia’s parents reached her in-laws’ house after being informed about her poor health. There, it said, they found Sadia writhing in severe pain, while the smell of something poisonous was coming from her mouth.

It said that Sadia’s parents rushed her to the hospital, where she died during treatment.

Police registered the case against the deceased’s husband, her father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law and started investigations.

WOMEN ARRESTED: Police claimed to have seized 129 liters of liquor during a raid and arrested two women for allegedly distilling and selling liquor in a home in the Shehar Farid area on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson claimed that on a tip-off, a team led by SI Muhammad Maroof conducted a raid at the house of one Muhammad Anwar alias Khan. The team allegedly found two women identified as Asia and Humaira in the house distilling liquor.

He claimed that more than 119 litres of country liquor was recovered from the house, where the manufacturing unit had allegedly been established.

The police seized the unit as well as the distillation equipment and chemicals and registered an FIR against the both suspects at the Shehar Farid police station.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025