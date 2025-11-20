E-Paper | March 01, 2026

In-laws booked for torture, murder of woman

Our Correspondent Published November 20, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BAHAWALNAGAR: A man and three members of his family were booked for allegedly torturing and poisoning his wife to death in Maroot here on Wednesday.

The FIR registered with the Maroot police said that Arsalan of Chak 338/HR married Sadia of the same area about two years ago and the couple had a daughter.

It claimed that Arsalan and his family members often argued and beat Sadia for no reason and threatened to kill her.

It went on to say that on the afternoon of November 18, Sadia’s parents reached her in-laws’ house after being informed about her poor health. There, it said, they found Sadia writhing in severe pain, while the smell of something poisonous was coming from her mouth.

It said that Sadia’s parents rushed her to the hospital, where she died during treatment.

Police registered the case against the deceased’s husband, her father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law and started investigations.

WOMEN ARRESTED: Police claimed to have seized 129 liters of liquor during a raid and arrested two women for allegedly distilling and selling liquor in a home in the Shehar Farid area on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson claimed that on a tip-off, a team led by SI Muhammad Maroof conducted a raid at the house of one Muhammad Anwar alias Khan. The team allegedly found two women identified as Asia and Humaira in the house distilling liquor.

He claimed that more than 119 litres of country liquor was recovered from the house, where the manufacturing unit had allegedly been established.

The police seized the unit as well as the distillation equipment and chemicals and registered an FIR against the both suspects at the Shehar Farid police station.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe