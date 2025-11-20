E-Paper | March 01, 2026

PML-N grouse with Balochistan CM Bugti ‘out in the open’

Saleem Shahid Published November 20, 2025
Collage shows Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti (L) and PML-N Senator Mir Dostain Khan Domki. — DawnNewsTV
QUETTA: The simmering differences between the PML-N and the PPP in Balochistan finally came to the fore, with members of both parties making conflicting claims about the fate of the provincial chief executive.

PML-N Senator Mir Dostain Khan Domki claimed on Wednesday that Mir Sarfraz Bugti would be removed as chief minister in the next few days, and that a new CM would be elected by the PPP — an assertion that was rejected by the party’s top leaders in Balochistan.

“The decision to change [the] chief minister has been taken and consultations among the political partner, the PPP, are underway for the selection of new candidate for this slot,” Senator Domki told an Urdu-language news agency.

Mr Domki claimed that CM Bugti has disappointed the central leadership of the PPP, PM Shehbaz Sharif, the federal government as well as the establishment, as he had failed to live up to their expectations.

He continued that the security forces were rendering sacrifices for restoring peace and order in the province, while the chief minister was involved in corruption and failing to govern effectively.

“According to my knowledge, the government-sharing formula of two and half years between the PPP and the PML-N would be completed in August next year. It was decided to bring a new chief minister from the PPP to complete the two-and-a-half-year term,” he said.

‘Baseless’

However, PPP Balochistan President Sardar Umar Gorgaij and provincial assembly parliamentary leader Mir Sadiq Umrani rejected the claim of the PML-N senator, saying that Mr Bugti enjoyed the complete support of all the coalition partners.

All speculations in this regard are “baseless and desire of a PML-N senator”, they noted in a statement issued on late Wednesday night.

“The PPP central leadership has made no decision about changing the chief minister in Balochistan,” they noted.

They said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had already said the party did not believe in changing the chief ministers of the party.

“All coalition partners are with [CM] Sarfraz Bugti and they have no intention to change the PPP’s chief minister.” They said if Senator Domki had some reservations or complaints, he should take them up with CM Bugti.

“I reject all such claims and rumours,” Mr Gorgaij said.

