Punjab forms 40 JITs to probe cases against TLP

LAHORE: With its chief Saad Rizvi still at large, the Punjab government has formed at least 40 joint investigation teams (JITs) to investigate several cases against the ban­ned Tehreek-i-Lab­ba­ik Pak­i­stan (TLP), which were lodged in Lahore and Sheikhupura districts after the outfit’s protest last month.

According to notifications from the provincial home department, the government ordered the formation of five JITs under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 for as many cases registered against the TLP in Sheikhupura district. Of these, four cases had been registered in Muridke tehsil and one in Ferozewala tehsil.

According to Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar, 35 JITs have been formed to carry out investigations in cases registered in Lahore. Of these cases, three have been register­ed in the Nawankot area, th­ree in Shahdara Town, and one in the Ravi Road area.

For the cases registered in Sheikhupura, each JIT will comprise six members, including a superintendent of police (SP), sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), station house officer (SHO), investigating officer (IO), a representative from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and any co-opted member.

For the cases lodged in Lahore, each JIT will have five members, including the SP investigation, DSP investigation, IO, a representative from the CTD in the rank of DSP, and any co-opted member. The notifications further added that the “convener of the JIT shall depute one of the members of the JIT for the purpose of submission of the report”, as required by Section 19(1) of the ATA 1997.

In recent weeks, the Punjab government has intensified action against the TLP following a ban imposed on the party after a violent clash between TLP protesters and law enforcement personnel in Muridke last month.

The now-banned group had launched a protest march in support of Gaza and Palestine, planning to reach Islamabad and stage a demonstration outside the US embassy. Last week, a Lahore police official told Dawn that they had arrested 1,250 key TLP members, including their financiers and the workers wanted in over 100 criminal cases.

