US designates Riyadh ‘major non-Nato ally’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has designated Saudi Arabia a major non-Nato ally, cementing a significant upgrade in security and economic ties during Crown Prince Moh­ammad bin Salman’s first visit to Washington since 2018.

“Tonight, I’m pleased to announce that we’re taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-Nato ally, which is something that is very important to them,” Trump said during a formal black-tie dinner at the White House.

“And I’m just telling you now for the first time, because they wanted to keep a little secret for tonight,” Trump said of the designation, which only 19 other countries have previously received.

The new status, which paves the way for deeper defence cooperation, was the capstone on a trip defined by a flurry of multibillion-dollar agreements aimed at expanding the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Deals included the future sale of the US’s most advanced aircraft — the F35 stealth fighter jet — with it the Saudis also received US commitments on a variety of issues and a major defence deal that the kingdom has spent years lobbying for.

But beyond deals, the trip also cemented the US’s backing of Prince Mohammad following years of strained ties over the Khashoggi murder.

A landmark agreement on civil nuclear energy was also reached. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright stressed the deal’s peaceful nature, focusing on the construction of a large nuclear power plant for electricity.

“It is about civilian, civil use of nuclear power. It’s not about enrichment. It’s not about anything related to weapons. It’s just about generating electricity, secure, reliable, affordable electricity,” Wright said in an interview with Fox News.

In return, the crown prince pledged to increase Saudi investment in the United States to $1tn — up from an earlier target of $600bn — though he provided no timeline or details for the ambitious commitment.

On the other hand, US and Saudi officials touted a series of new deals at a high-powered US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center. The CEO of Saudi state oil giant Aramco, Amin Nasser, announced energy sector agreements with the US worth $30 billion. The investment forum drew senior executives from Chevron, Qualcomm, Gen­eral Dynamics and Pfizer, while Elon Musk and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang took part in a panel discussion on artificial intelligence.

“The agreements finalised yesterday open the door for US companies to lead globally in innovation, in safety and in deployment,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

Meanwhile, MP Materials said it would build a rare-earths refinery in Saudi Arabia in partnership with the US Department of Defence and the state-owned mining company Maaden. The project is intended to expand regional processing of minerals crucial to defence and technology manufacturing.

