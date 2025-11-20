Last-gasp Al-Ammari penalty snatches Iraq World Cup play-off berth

BASRA: Iraq scored a penalty 17 minutes into stoppage time to claim a dramatic 2-1 home win over the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and secure a 3-2 aggregate playoff victory over their neighbours that keeps the country’s World Cup qualification dream alive.

Amir Al-Ammari struck from the spot to take Graham Arnold’s side into March’s intercontinental playoffs in front of a packed-out Basra International Stadium.

The winner came after substitute Mohanad Ali had hea­ded in a 66th-minute equaliser for the Iraqis, who had gone behind to Caio Lucas’ opener 14 minutes earlier.

Iraq, whose only appearance at a World Cup was a group-stage exit in Mexico in 1986, will now join five other teams in the playoffs with two spots at the finals available.

A game of few opportunities came to life in the 52nd minute when Yahia Nader drove through midfield to slip the ball into the path of Caio Lucas, the Brazil-born forward taking a touch before scoring beyond Jalal Hassan.

The Emiratis almost doubled their lead two minutes later, only for Nicolas Gimenez’s volley to crash against the crossbar with Hassan, who was celebrating his 100th appearance for Iraq, well beaten.

Iraq were second-best for much of the game but a set piece allowed Arnold’s side to pull level.

Al-Ammari swung his free kick from the left flank towards the six-yard box and Ali’s header took a deflection off Nader that ensured goalkeeper Khalid Eisa had little chance of preventing the ball from crossing the line.

The home side piled on the pressure late on, with Ali missing two good chances to score a winner.

Ali was heavily involved again as Iraq were awarded the decisive penalty, the striker connecting with a header that Nader swatted away with his arm and referee Yusuke Araki pointed to the spot after viewing the pitchside monitor.

Al-Ammari thumped the spotkick high into the goal as Eisa dived the wrong way to spark celebrations in the stands and keep alive his nation’s hopes of ending their 40-year wait to play in a World Cup.

