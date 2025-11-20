Victories for Lahore Whites, Peshawar as race for final intensifies

LAHORE: Lahore Whites beat Bahawalpur by five wickets while Peshawar bagged a vital 189-run win against Multan to end up tied with Faisalabad on 132 points, below the top two sides on the table, Sialkot and Karachi Blues, as the eighth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy ended on Wednesday.

The results in the penultimate round turned the last-round fixtures enticing with table toppers Sialkot (149 points) and Karachi Blues (138) taking on each other at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi while Faisalabad will face No.8 Bahawalpur at the Marghzar Cricket Ground Islamabad on Sunday.

Peshawar are set to face Islamabad at the Diamond Cricket ground with all top four teams seeking outright wins to qualify for the five-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final starting on Nov 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

On Wednesday, Peshawar dismissed Multan for a paltry 92 on the third day, who fell 189 runs short of the 282-run target, as skipper Sajid Khan picked up 6-39 — the off-spinner’s 22nd first-class five-wicket haul and third in this tournament.

Test spinner Sajid, 32, in the process also completed his second consecutive match haul of 10 wickets (10-142 vs Lahore Whites; 10-68 vs Multan) in the tournament and sixth in his first-class career.

Starting the day with 2-1, Multan crumbled after reaching 53-2 at one point with only Test batter Imran Butt (39) occupying the crease hitting four fours. Sajid was aided by Mohammad Irfan who took 3-10.

Multan, placed ninth, now take on No.10 team Abbottabad at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in the last round as both teams look to avoid relegation.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Lahore Whites reached the 136-run target after resuming from overnight score of 58-4.

Player-of-the-match Hussain Talat, who turned up in the eighth round fresh from hitting the winning runs for Pakistan in their third ODI against Sri Lanka, remained unbeaten on 49 off 90 striking three fours and one six to back up his first innings score of 58 — the only half-century in the match.

Following a 50-run fifth-wicket stand with Tayyab Tahir (32), Hussain stitched an unbeaten 47-run partnership with Qasim Akram (17 not out) to take their team home, who are now placed sixth on the table with two wins out of their eight games and will face No.5 outfit Fata at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar in the last round.

