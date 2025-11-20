Raja, Hamza shine

LAHORE: Diamond Paints/Din FG/Din won their respective matches on the second day of the SQ Seagold Polo Cup here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Raja Jalal Arsalan’s six goals stole the show as he helped Diamond Paints/Din edge out Seagold NewAge Cables 7–6. Mir Shoaib Ahmed added one.

For the losing side, Saqib Khan Khakwani scored five while Adnan Jalil contributed one.

The second match saw FG/Din earn a 5-2½ win against SEAFA Logistics International.

For FG/Din, Hamza Mawaz Khan struck four goals while Sheikh Mohammad Raffay added one. Retired Col Omer Minhas of SEADA Logistics International, which had a half-goal handicap advantage, scored a brace.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025