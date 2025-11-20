UK says Russian ship shot lasers at its pilots

LONDON: The UK government warned the Kremlin on Wednesday after saying a Russian military ship had entered British waters and directed lasers at UK pilots.

Defence Secretary John Healey told reporters in London that the ship had “entered” UK waters for the second time this year, following an earlier incursion back in January.

“The Yantar is on the edge of UK waters, north of Scotland, having entered the UK’s wider waters over the last few weeks,” he said during a press conference in Downing Street.

The UK military deployed a Royal Navy frigate and Royal Air Force planes to “monitor and track this vessel’s every move, during which the Yantar directed lasers at our pilots,” he added. He called the use of the lasers “deeply dangerous” and issued a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025