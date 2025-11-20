Vietnam’s beauty queen gets two years jail for fibre gummy fraud

HANOI: A court in Vietnam sentenced a former beauty queen to two years in jail on Wednesday for falsely promoting gummies as rich in fibre on her social media channels, state media reported.

The judges found Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien guilty of deceiving customers, saying she was aware the fibre content of the candy was low at just 0.935 percent, VnExpress reported.

A former winner of the Thailand-based Miss Grand International beauty competition, Tien received a certificate of merit from Vietnam’s prime minister.

She promoted Kera Supergreens Gummies along with fellow social media influencers Pham Quang Linh and Hang Du Muc, both of whom also received two-year sentences.

“They committed the offense intentionally and gained a large illicit profit, so strict punishment is necessary,” the court said of Tien and her co-defendants, according to VnExpress.

The court said Kera Supergreens Gummies was a joint venture between Tien and a company set up by the two other influencers, with Tien holding a 30 percent stake.

Last December, Tien promoted the product with the other two as a healthy candy containing the equivalent of a plate of vegetables per gummy.

Investigators said the gummies contained more than 30 percent sorbitol, an artificial sweetener with laxative effects, along with undisclosed additives.

The court said more than 129,000 packs had been sold to over 56,000 customers for more than $650,000, with the three influencers netting a $473,000 profit.

Tien gained popularity in Vietnam after winning the Bangkok beauty pageant in 2021 and received advertisement deals with brands.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025