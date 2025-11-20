E-Paper | March 01, 2026

480 events planned to mark Franco’s death

AFP Published November 20, 2025
MADRID: Spain’s leftist government on Wednesday announced 480 new events to be held this year to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of right-wing dictator Francisco Franco and the restoration of democracy.

The series of concerts, conferences, exhibitions, and other initiatives will follow the more than 150 events already held so far this year across the country under the slogan “Spain at Liberty”.

Franco died on November 20, 1975, aged 82, after ruling Spain with an iron fist for nearly four decades.

Democratic elections followed in 1977, and newly enfranchised Spaniards approved a new constitution in a referendum the following year, now celebrated with a public holiday on December 6.

Democratic Memory Minister Angel Victor Torres said the government had opted against holding a “central act” on Thursday to mark the anniversary of Franco’s death in favour of “celebrating the recovery of democracy throughout the year”. “We are not celebrating the death of the dictator, we are celebrating the beginning of the end” of the dictatorship, he said.The commemorative events aim to highlight Spain’s economic, social, and political transformation, as well as pay tribute to those who fought for it.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

