PTI denounces ‘violence’ against Adiala sit-in

• Aleema claims PTI lawmakers, sister ‘tortured’ by police; party to observe ‘black day’ tomorrow

• Punjab opposition to move privilege motion against prison officials for denying meeting with Imran

ISLAMABAD: A day after the police allegedly used violence against the PTI supporters, including Imran Khan’s family members, to disperse a sit-in outside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, the party leadership denounced the authorities for their “utterly intolerable and completely unacceptable” move.

The police action had come in response to a sit-in outside the prison, which was staged by Mr Khan’s sisters as well as other party leaders, after the jail administration did not allow them to meet the incarcerated party chief despite court permission.

On Wednesday, PTI leaders held a press conference alongside Mr Khan’s sisters Aleema, Uzma, and Noreen, denouncing the Punjab government’s high-handedness and announcing to observe a ‘black day’ on Friday (tomorrow).

During the presser, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said it was the undeniable constitutional right of Mr Khan’s sisters to meet their brother.

Aleema Khan denounced the reported assault on her sister and others by the police. She alleged that a female officer directed male personnel to beat up the protesters. “Yesterday, our people, including MPAs and MNAs, were subjected to violence,” she said.

She said that police threw 71-year-old Noreen Niazi to the ground and dragged her, besides torturing other women participants and locking them up in vans with male detainees.

“Do you think that by beating us you can silence us? We will return, and you cannot intimidate us,” she vowed.

Aleema Khan affirmed that the ex-PM’s family would continue to stand outside the jail for him, exposing oppressors and injustice.

PTI central information secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram also condemned the treatment meted out to Imran’s sisters. He vowed that they would continue to strive for constitutional supremacy and judicial independence.

Noreen Niazi vowed that the nation would not forget the tragedies of May 9 and November 26.

Ms Niazi noted that her son remained imprisoned, yet the oppression outside jail was even more frightening. Recounting her ordeal, she said, “I still do not know where they took the woman who grabbed me. She pulled me by my hair, threw me to the ground, and dragged me across the road.”

Uzma Khan expressed concerns over the condition of PTI’s founder, stating that he had been in solitary confinement for the past two weeks. “Yesterday, we simply requested permission to see him to ensure his well-being,” she said.

Ms Khan added that the PTI founder has urged the nation to prepare, declaring that the time has come to choose between freedom and death. “I believe that moment has now arrived,” she stated.

PA privilege motion

On the other hand, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Moeen Riaz Qureshi announced submitting a privilege motion against the Adiala jail officers’ obstinacy in denying him and other party leaders from meeting party founder Imran Khan over the past two months.

Speaking at a news conference at the Lahore Press Club on Wednesday, flanked by party MPAs, Mr Qureshi said they staged a protest against the Adiala jail officers, but the police used force to disperse them.

Mr Qureshi said even Mr Khan’s sisters were being denied meeting with their imprisoned brother for the last two months.

Mansoor Malik in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025