ROs not to blame for independents’ dilemma: SC judge

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, observed that returning officers (ROs) correctly prepared lists of 41 independent candidates during the 2024 general elections, adding that PTI’s decision-makers were to blame for compelling them to contest in such a manner.

In his additional note in the rese­rved seats review case, Justice Man­dokhail offered a detailed explanation for why he partially disagreed with the Constitutional Bench’s (CB) decision of June 27, which overturned a previous ruling that granted reserved seats to the PTI.

The detailed note, which was uploaded on the SC website this week, concerns the status of the 41 candidates whose classification as “independent” became a contentious legal issue.

While maintaining his earlier position that PTI was entitled to 39 reserved seats, Justice Mandokhail upheld the CB’s view regarding 41 other candidates.

According to the record, these 41 individuals submitted nomination papers by Dec 24, 2023 explicitly declaring themselves independent candidates, which occurred before the January 2024 SC verdict that stripped PTI of its ‘cricket bat’ symbol. Because of this timeline, he argued, PTI’s claim that “peculiar circumstances” forced these candidates to file independently was not supported by evidence.

Justice Mandokhail cited PTI’s own lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, who acknowledged that the party leadership purposely directed these individuals to file independently to avoid “unwarranted situations”.

If this explanation were accepted, he asked, then why did 39 other candidates file as PTI-affiliated, despite facing the same circumstances? This internal inconsistency further convinced him that the 41 candidates’ independent declarations were deliberate rather than compelled by the later Supreme Court symbol verdict, he wrote.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

