Balochistan CM Bugti declares ‘zero tolerance’ for poppy cultivation

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 20, 2025
Image shows poppy plant.─ DawnNewsTV
QUETTA: The Balochistan government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards poppy cultivation and terrorism, with Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti announcing that individuals involved in poppy cultivation will face placement on the Fourth Schedule and confiscation of their lands.

“The influential people were found involved in poppy cultivation,” CM Bugti said at a Grand Jirga at Loralai Cantonment. He affirmed that the government has decided to “take action against all involved in this dirty business without any discrimination”.

Civil-military leaders hear public grievances at Loralai Jirga

Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Corps Commander Rahat Saleem, and other high-ranking civil and military officials attended the gathering. Those present included IGFC North Major General Atif Mustafa, IG Police Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Khan, and Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan.

In a joint address, Bugti, Corps Commander Saleem, and Governor Mandokhail said the purpose of the Jirga was to directly hear public grievances, assess them, and take practical steps toward sustainable solutions.

Participants raised issues concerning law and order, electricity and clean water shortages, deteriorating roads, and challenges in the education and health sectors. The CM announced that problems under the district administration’s authority would be resolved immediately, while others would be escalated for long-term solutions, adding that this was the seventh Grand Jirga, with the next scheduled for the Nasirabad.

CM Bugti emphasised the importance of tribal cooperation for peace and development. “We are united, and God willing, we will defeat the enemy together,” he said. He added that the government is always accessible for public service and that they need not wait for jirgas.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

