E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Road repairs, market closures mark Maryam Nawaz’s visit

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 20, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: Though it was a bad day for road users and shopkeepers in the garrison city along the travel route of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday, it proved to be a blessing in disguise for some roads that were repaired early in the morning before the chief minister’s arrival.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the city to inaugurate the electric bus system, but due to strict security measures, all shops and markets along the route were closed from morning to evening in Jhanda Chichi, Marrir Hassan and Adamjee Road as she travelled from Old Airport Road to Ammar Chowk and then to Saddar via Jhanda Chichi and Civil Lines.

Workers of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company were deputed on these roads despite the fact that the area falls under the administrative control of the Chaklala Cantonment Board. The District Council and Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation carried out patchwork in Jhanda Chichi and filled potholes early in the morning.

However, potholes on Ch Bostan Khan Road, an alternate route for traffic coming from the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench to Ammar Chowk on Old Airport Road, remained unattended and neither the District Council nor the Rawalpindi Development Authority bothered to fill them.

Cantonment Traders Association Secretary General Zafar Qadri said the local police and administration had asked shopkeepers to keep their shops closed from morning till evening.

He said only shops on Adamjee Road, from KFC to Kashmir Road, remained closed, while shops in Jhanda Chichi and Marrir Hassan were also shut.

He said strict security measures were adopted. “The traders welcomed the new bus service as it is better for the people. For Rs20, they will be able to travel in better buses, while women and elderly people will travel free,” he added.

Residents of Jhanda Chichi said potholes were filled within a short time due to the chief minister’s visit and the area was cleaned by RWMC workers. “Jhanda Chichi comes under the administrative control of the Chaklala Cantonment Board, but from morning to evening, RWMC workers were carrying out cleanliness work. It was all done because of the chief minister’s visit,” said Shabir Hussain, a resident.

Muhammad Awais, another resident, said that for the past month, residents had been demanding the filling of potholes on the main road, especially near the main mosque along the railway line, but no one from the cantonment or district administration listened.

The potholes were finally filled due to the chief minister’s visit.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe