Road repairs, market closures mark Maryam Nawaz’s visit

RAWALPINDI: Though it was a bad day for road users and shopkeepers in the garrison city along the travel route of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday, it proved to be a blessing in disguise for some roads that were repaired early in the morning before the chief minister’s arrival.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the city to inaugurate the electric bus system, but due to strict security measures, all shops and markets along the route were closed from morning to evening in Jhanda Chichi, Marrir Hassan and Adamjee Road as she travelled from Old Airport Road to Ammar Chowk and then to Saddar via Jhanda Chichi and Civil Lines.

Workers of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company were deputed on these roads despite the fact that the area falls under the administrative control of the Chaklala Cantonment Board. The District Council and Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation carried out patchwork in Jhanda Chichi and filled potholes early in the morning.

However, potholes on Ch Bostan Khan Road, an alternate route for traffic coming from the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench to Ammar Chowk on Old Airport Road, remained unattended and neither the District Council nor the Rawalpindi Development Authority bothered to fill them.

Cantonment Traders Association Secretary General Zafar Qadri said the local police and administration had asked shopkeepers to keep their shops closed from morning till evening.

He said only shops on Adamjee Road, from KFC to Kashmir Road, remained closed, while shops in Jhanda Chichi and Marrir Hassan were also shut.

He said strict security measures were adopted. “The traders welcomed the new bus service as it is better for the people. For Rs20, they will be able to travel in better buses, while women and elderly people will travel free,” he added.

Residents of Jhanda Chichi said potholes were filled within a short time due to the chief minister’s visit and the area was cleaned by RWMC workers. “Jhanda Chichi comes under the administrative control of the Chaklala Cantonment Board, but from morning to evening, RWMC workers were carrying out cleanliness work. It was all done because of the chief minister’s visit,” said Shabir Hussain, a resident.

Muhammad Awais, another resident, said that for the past month, residents had been demanding the filling of potholes on the main road, especially near the main mosque along the railway line, but no one from the cantonment or district administration listened.

The potholes were finally filled due to the chief minister’s visit.

