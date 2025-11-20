E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Shopkeeper killed during robbery

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD: A shopkeeper identified as Abdul Qadeer was murdered during a robbery in capital’s suburbs, police said on Wednesday.

The police said three armed persons entered a trader’s shop dealing in plywood. Two gunmen entered the shop and held the two employees of the shop at gunpoint and made them hostage.

Another gunman, armed with Kalashnikov stood at the entrance. Seeing the three persons armed with weapons Abdul Qadeer pulled out a pistol from behind the counter.

However, one of the gunmen, armed with Kalashnikov started firing at Abdul Qadeer. As a result he sustained bullet injury in his head and died at the spot.

In the meantime another gunman took the pistol from Abdul Qadeer and shortly all three escaped from the shop.

Javaid Iqbal, a cousin of the deceased told police that they have not any enmity with anyone. The gunmen raided at the shop with intention of robbery.

One of the robbers was in his early 40s while the two others were between 27 to 27 years old.

Over the incident a case has been registered at Tarnol police station under sections 302 and 392 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

