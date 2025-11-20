E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Olympic torch relay held in Muzaffarabad

Tariq Naqash Published November 20, 2025
AJK Secretary Sports, Youth and Culture Tehzeebun Nisa hands over the Olympic torch to former international player Manzoor Qureshi, who hails from AJK, at a ceremony outside Revenue Complex in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday. — Photo by author
MUZAFFARABAD: An Olympic torch relay was held on Wednesday to highlight the significance of the Olympic Games and encourage youth participation in the 35th National Games, scheduled to be held in Karachi from Dec 6 to 13 under the aegis of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

The relay began at the Revenue Complex in Chattar, where AJK Secretary for Sports, Youth and Culture Tehzeebun Nisa handed the torch to former international hockey player Manzoor Qureshi, who belongs to Azad Kashmir.

The procession moved along the main thoroughfare and culminated at the Narul Hockey Stadium. Young athletes as well as people from various walks of life joined the relay, chanting slogans and reaffirming their commitment to promoting sports and healthy activities in the region.

A formal handover ceremony was held at the Narul Hockey Stadium, where AJK Director General for Sports, Youth and Culture Malik Shaukat Hayat passed the torch to General Secretary of the Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA) Rizwanul Haq.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Hayat said the Olympic torch was not merely a ritual but a symbol of harmony and mutual bonds among all seven units.

He congratulated the POA on organising the 35th National Games and expressed hope that the Karachi event would help identify promising new talent from across the country, enabling future international representation for Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

