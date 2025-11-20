Pakistan, Afghanistan must not conflate economic cooperation with tension: speakers

ISLAMABAD: Security concerns of Pakistan and Afghanistan must not be conflated with economic cooperation and both governments should decouple trade from politics, make unconditional diplomatic overtures, and protect the livelihoods of border communities harmed by prolonged closures.

These were the views of speakers at a round table convened by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) on Wednesday.

Titled ‘Evolving Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations: Challenges and Prospects for Regional Stability’, the round table brought together senior diplomats, economists, security experts and policy practitioners from both sides.

Former Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal lamented the current state of bilateral relations, noting that it had deteriorated even at the people-to-people level, whereas previously the mistrust existed mostly between the governments.

Former deputy minister for trade and commerce, Afghanistan, Dr Mozammil Shinwari stressed that trade was Afghanistan’s international right grounded in frameworks such as APTA, WTO rules and UN conventions - not merely a function of neighbourhood ties.

He argued that Pakistan and Afghanistan must segregate economic relations from political and security concerns, warning that the current cycle of blames had led to a recurring crisis.

Former Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan Ayaz Wazir suggested that the approach of securitising trade and political engagement should be avoided, and diplomatic solutions should be opted for as a priority of engagement ahead of military solutions. He argued that communities living near the border - who bear the brunt of closures - should be meaningfully included in policymaking.

Pakistan’s former high commissioner to Sri Lanka Seema Ilahi Baloch examined the humanitarian and social implications of forced Afghan deportations, drawing on insights from a similar Sri Lankan experience with terrorism. She argued that resolving such deep-rooted tensions required political will on both sides; unilateral measures will fail.

Former MNA Yaqoob Sheikh said border closures were not new but have become increasingly disruptive to the economic relationship.

Chairman of the One-Man Commission for Minorities’ Rights Dr Shoaib Suddle said borders and trade must never be weaponised, as it worsened grievances on both sides.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025