Fleeing former Sialkot additional deputy commissioner re-arrested

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 20, 2025
A file photo of a pair of hands in handcuffs. ─ Reuters/File
RAWALPINDI: In a joint operation by law-enforcement agencies, the fleeing former additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Sialkot was re-arrested, while the four police officials who were guarding him when he escaped were dismissed from service and sent to Adiala jail.

According to a senior police official, the former ADCR Sialkot, arrested in a corruption case and was under trial in a local court in Rawalpindi where he was brought to appear in the anti-corruption court in the case registered against him.

The suspect managed to escape from the Chakri Motorway rest area on November 13 when he was being shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore jail. During the journey back to Lahore, he went to use washroom at the Chakri motorway service area, where his brother with five to six other individuals were present who took him away in a vehicle.

Following his escape, a case was registered with the Chakri Police Station on Nov 15 which led to the arrest of four police personnel, including the Chakri police station’s Assistant Sub-Inspector and three constables under relevant sections of the law.

The four police officials have been dismissed from service and sent to Adiala jail after a case was registered against them.

As the investigation was launched, the police seized the mobile phone data of the police officials who were guarding the suspect to verify potential contacts with the accused, while geo fencing of the Chakri Rest area was also carried out.

Police sources said that the law enforcement agencies have been after the accomplices of the suspect’s brother who freed him from police custody and hoped that they would be arrested soon.

The former ADCR have been shifted to Camp Jail Lahore after being re-arrested. Investigation into the escape of former ADCR Sialkot has been underway to trace other suspects.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

