Minister seeks report about irregularities in KPHCIP

Bureau Report Published November 20, 2025
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Department Arshad Ayub Khan has directed the relevant authorities to submit a report about financial irregularities and use of substandard material in KP Human Capital Investment Project (KPHCIP).

A statement issued here said that Mr Ayub also directed the authorities to submit the compressive report within two weeks.

Mr Ayub stated that financial mismanagement and the use of poor-quality materials in projects launched for public welfare would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict disciplinary action would be taken against all those involved.

He instructed monitoring authorities to immediately inspect the schools included in the project, assess construction quality as well as financial records, and submit a report within two weeks.

Furthermore, all activities under this project will be evaluated not only by the education department’s monitoring team but also by the monitoring team of the planning and development department, he said.

The minister emphasised that strict action would be taken based on the submitted reports, and any officials or contractors found responsible would face appropriate punishment.

Mr Ayub reaffirmed the government’s commitment to merit and transparency, stating that no negligence or wrongdoing would be tolerated.

He also directed the monitoring authorities to ensure rigorous oversight of all ongoing projects under the education department and to make sure that work quality was fully maintained.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

