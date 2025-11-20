Shell defused

BAJAUR: Authorities here on Wednesday defused a mortar shell in Lowi Mamund tehsil.

According to sources, upon being informed by local residents about the presence of a device in Gohati area, a team from the Bajaur Scouts’ Laghari camp moved to the area, recovered the device, and safely defused it. The sources stated that the local residents should immediately contact the police and the security forces after seeing such explosive devices in their areas, so they could be safely recovered and defusing.

