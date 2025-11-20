Sarhad, Hanan chambers sign MoU to promote trade

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has intensified its efforts to enhance Pakistan–China trade and economic cooperation, expressing a firm interest in partnering in the Chinese commodity city project.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Hunan Chamber of Commerce (HCC) led by its President Ms Hu Zhuling, along with directors Ms Yang Lina and Mr Ali, SCCI president Junaid Altaf said that trade, economic, cultural and political relations between Pakistan and China had always been exemplary. The delegation visited the chamber house on Wednesday, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Muhammad Nadeem, former SVPs Abdul Jalil Jan and Imran Khan Mohmand, and executive committee members

Welcoming the delegation, Mr Altaf appreciated the Hunan Federation of Industry and Commerce for its willingness to collaborate with SCCI. He said the Chinese commodity city — a large-scale, comprehensive market complex being developed in Lahore and described as a dedicated “Chinatown” for general trade — would serve as a catalyst for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said the SCCI was keen to launch joint ventures with the Hunan Chamber of Commerce, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had vast potential in sectors such as minerals, oil and gas, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, honey, horticulture, halal meat and various others. He invited Chinese companies to invest in the province’s natural resources and special economic zones to further expand bilateral trade.

Briefing the meeting, Ms Zhuling said the Chinese commodity city would cover more than 18,000 square metres and was expected to be completed next year. She said the project would serve as a wholesale hub for displaying Chinese-made agricultural equipment, construction materials, electrical tools, household items and other goods. She added that the initiative would facilitate investors, ensure faster movement of industrial consignments and improve service delivery.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025