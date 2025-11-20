State cannot be run on personal whims: Asad Qaiser

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senior leader and secretary general of Tehreek-i-Tahaffuz-i-Aain-i-Pakistan, Asad Qaiser has said that the state could not be run on personal whims or by use of force and coercion.

Addressing a press conference at his residence at Marghuz on Wednesday, he said that despite the fact that the “Form-47 government” lacked public mandate, it continued to introduce laws contrary to public interest. He said the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments were in conflict with the Constitution.

He demanded restoration of the 1973 Constitution in its original form and the immediate release of all political prisoners. Mr Qaiser warned that if the incidents similar to that of the previous day were not halted, the situation would get out of control.

Asad Qaiser also condemned the arrest of provincial minister Meena Khan and MNA Shahid Khattak, demanding of the government to explain which unlawful act they had committed. He said the arrests were “a clear manifestation of political revenge” and could not be accepted under any circumstances.

He strongly condemned the treatment meted out to the sisters of former prime minister Imran Khan outside Adyala Jail, terming it “the height of lawlessness and deeply reprehensible.”

He said that under the jail manual meetings with the former prime minister were his legal right, yet the same was being continuously denied to him. “It is the constitutional and legal right of Imran Khan’s family and political colleagues to meet him and the IHC’s larger bench clearly upheld this right,” he said, questioning what message the disregard to these orders has conveyed.

“Has the country been left to the law of jungle? Does the judiciary or the law hold any sanctity? Will the state be run on personal whims or by use of force and coercion?”

Commenting on regional tensions, Mr Asad Qaiser said Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran must decide whether the region would once again descend into conflict or move towards lasting stability.

He stressed that Pakistan and Afghanistan must resolve their disputes through diplomacy as “the survival of both the nations lied in peace and trade.”

He said closure of trade routes had severely impacted traders on both sides and urged the governments to prioritise the welfare of their citizens. “War is not a solution; dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable options,” he remarked.

Asad Qaiser also announced that a broad-based national conference was being convened with the participation of opposition parties, lawyers’ bodies, bar associations and media representatives to formulate a unified national agenda. He said the government had “failed on every front,” adding that the public had received no relief, inflation had surged, electricity bills had become unbearable, and the wheat blockade on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the Punjab government was a blatant violation of the Constitution. “People can no more tolerate the present regime; therefore, all democratic forces must unite against it. If we do not rise now, we will lose our constitutional rights forever.”

Paying tribute to the judges who upheld the Constitution, rejected pressures and acted according to their oath, Asad Qaiser said their decision would be remembered “in golden words”.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025