Kalash people sceptical about road project completion

CHITRAL: The residents of Kalash valleys are sceptical about the May 2026 deadline given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for completion of a road project during his visit to Chitral on October 30.

The road project connecting the Bumburate, Birir and Rumbur valleys was started 10 years ago by National Highway Authority during the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, but its completion is nowhere near.

Rahmat Elahi, a former nazim from the Kalash valleys, said that work could not restarted on the project even after the announcement of the prime minister, who had taken notice of the complaints regarding the inordinate delay in road completion.

He said that NHA high-ups might have given an unrealistic report to the premier on the project, given the quantity of work, which included construction of a bridge over a nullah in Ayun.

Mr Elahi said that the road project involved rock cutting at a length of more than 15 kilometres, which was not yet started, while levelling, dressing and then asphalting of the 48-kilometre road made it next to impossible to be completed within the timeframe announced by the PM.

He said that after the PM’s visit a number of high-ranking officers, including the federal secretary of communications, visited the site but work could not be resumed as yet.

When contacted, PML-N spokesman Niaz A Niazi Advocate conceded that the road project wouldn’t be completed by the deadline given by the prime minister. He insisted that the PM had been given wrong information by the NHA officials to escape his possible wrath over the project’s delay.

