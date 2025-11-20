E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Two get life term in Shangla murder case

A Correspondent Published November 20, 2025
SHANGLA: A court in Shangla has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murder.

A court in Shangla has sentenced a man and his sister-in-law to life imprisonment for killing his wife in Alpuri tehsil in February this year.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, SSP investigations Zahid Khan said Syed Ali with the help of his sister-in-law, Amina Bibi had killed his wife in Neri Dara area of Alpuri in February this year.

He said the court announced its verdict after concluding the proceedings in the case, handing down life sentence to both the convicts.

The court also imposed Rs3 million fine each on both.

“Ali was also sentenced to additional two years in prison and slapped with Rs10,000 fine under Section 15AA, which relates to arms,” the statement said.

SSP Khan said FIR of the case was lodged under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The police officer told Dawn that weapon used in the crime was also recovered from the man.

The SSP said the investigation team had worked diligently to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice, adding that the verdict reflected the police’s commitment to combating serious crimes and ensuring accountability.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

