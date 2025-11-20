Three killed in DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two people were shot dead, while a motorcyclist was killed in separate incidents in parts of Dera Ismail Khan, police said on Wednesday.

In the first case, Muhammad Zahid told Kulachi Police that his cousin, 25-year-old Muhammad Haris, who worked as a tube-well operator in the public health engineering department, was returning home after attending a friend’s wedding when unidentified assailants opened fire on him. He died on the spot.

The police have registered a case against unknown suspects.

In the second incident, three armed men forcibly entered a house and shot its owner Mazarak Wazir dead on resistance to hand them over keys of a trunk.

Later, they fled with Rs3 million cash which is said to be the proceeds from a land sale, along with a mobile phone and a repeater gun.

The Shaheed Nawab Khan police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s widow, who said the family had no enmity with anyone.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025