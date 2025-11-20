Kohistan hospital employees promised early payment of pending salaries

MANSEHRA: The Upper Kohistan district administration has assured the doctors, paramedics and other staff of the District Headquarters Hospital of early release of their pending salaries of last eight months, and urged them not to go on a strike.

“We have taken up this issue with the provincial government,” additional deputy commissioner Khuram Khan Jadoon told doctors and other staff who met him at his office on Wednesday.

A doctor said over 130 employees, including 30 doctors, had been performing their duties for several months without pay. He alleged that the private organisation running the hospital under public-private partnership mechanism had failed to fulfill its promise of paying them salaries.

He said they postponed the plan to go on a strike till their salaries were paid after meeting the additional deputy commissioner.

Mr Jadoon persuaded urged the staffers to continue their duties in the larger public interest as the DHQ Hospital was the only major health facility providing healthcare to patients from across the district.

He said the district administration had earlier conducted an inquiry that held the organisation responsible for violating its agreement with the government.

“We are optimistic that your salaries will soon be released as the district administration doesn’t want to affect healthcare services,” Mr Jadoon said.

SHOT DEAD: A man shot dead his former wife after she refused to remarry him in the Ghazikot area here on Tuesday night.

“We shifted the body to hospital for completing medico-legal formalities,” city police station Assistant Sub-Inspector Rizwan Khan told reporters on Wednesday.

Mohammad Farooq, while lodging an FIR with the police, stated that Zeeshan Duryaman entered the house of his sister-in-law, Sadia Bibi, in Ghazikot and opened fire on her, killing her on the spot before fleeing.

After registering an FIR under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code, the police arrested the suspected killer.

ASI Rizwan Khan, who is the investigation officer, told reporters that a dispute following the divorce led to the murder.

He said the man had divorced the woman in anger but had since been pressuring her to re-marry, but she refused, leading to her murder.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025