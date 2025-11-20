Young man shot dead in Lyari

KARACHI: A young man was shot dead in the Lyari area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Kalakot SHO Agha Mashooq said that Subhan Sharif, 30, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants at Afshani Gali No 13.

He said the deceased had a suspicious past and it appeared that he was killed by his accomplices over some personal grudge.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Stabbed to death

A teenage boy was stabbed to death in Clifton, police said on Wednesday.

They said that Hammadullah, 19, was killed during a clash at a shop in Block-1. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Boat Basin police registered a case and said that the murder was motivated by some personal dispute.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025